Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Scores lone goal
Voracek scored a goal in a 4-1 loss to the Kings on Monday.
Voracek is now on a three-game point streak with one goal and three assists during that span. He now has eight goals and 33 assists on the season. The Czechoslovakian winger is on pace to eclipse last season's point total (61). With 20 points in his last 15 games, Voracek is proving to be worth any everyday spot in all leagues.
