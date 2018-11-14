Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Scores point for fifth time in last six games

Voracek scored the Flyers only goal in a 2-1 loss to the Panthers on Tuesday.

After some early season outbursts, Voracek has settled in and has earned a point in five of the last six games. As usual, he's on pace for about 20 goals and is close to a point per game. Voracek has five goals and 17 points with a minus-3 rating in 18 games this season.