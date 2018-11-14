Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Scores point for fifth time in last six games
Voracek scored the Flyers only goal in a 2-1 loss to the Panthers on Tuesday.
After some early season outbursts, Voracek has settled in and has earned a point in five of the last six games. As usual, he's on pace for about 20 goals and is close to a point per game. Voracek has five goals and 17 points with a minus-3 rating in 18 games this season.
More News
-
Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Scoring again•
-
Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Going quiet•
-
Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Leads Flyers to win with three-point outburst•
-
Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Downgraded to third line•
-
Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Explodes for five points in win over Sens•
-
Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Dishes two helpers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...