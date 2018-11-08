Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Scoring again
Voracek is heating up again, as he has points in each of the last three games.
It started with his performance on Oct. 30, where he posted five shots on goal. Since then, he's recorded seven more shots in the last three contests and has a goal and three points during that stretch. Other than that, it's been a relatively quiet last couple of weeks for Voracek, and yet, he's still averaging a point per game. He has four goals and 15 points in 15 contests.
