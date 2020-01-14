Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Searching for goal
Voracek has been goalless with eight assists in his last nine games.
The eight assists helps, but Voracek isn't getting enough pucks to the net, and that could result in him failing to score 20 goals for just the second time since 2011-12. He has only 12 shots on net during his goal drought. Voracek has eight goals and 34 points with a plus-7 rating and 21 PIM in 45 games this season.
More News
-
Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Third straight two-assist game•
-
Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Another two-helper outing•
-
Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Sets up both goals in win•
-
Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Modest three-game streak•
-
Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Heating up•
-
Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Trio of apples in commanding win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.