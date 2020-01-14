Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Searching for goal

Voracek has been goalless with eight assists in his last nine games.

The eight assists helps, but Voracek isn't getting enough pucks to the net, and that could result in him failing to score 20 goals for just the second time since 2011-12. He has only 12 shots on net during his goal drought. Voracek has eight goals and 34 points with a plus-7 rating and 21 PIM in 45 games this season.