Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Sends outdoor game into overtime
Voracek scored a late game-tying goal in regulation and posted two assists in a 4-3 overtime victory against the Flyers on Saturday.
The 29-year-old tied the game with 19.7 seconds remaining in the third period and then assisted Claude Giroux's overtime game-winner. The two late points turned an otherwise pretty uneventful night into Voracek's first three-point night since Jan. 8. Voracek has 16 goals and 53 points in 62 games this season.
