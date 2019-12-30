Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Sets up both goals in win

Voracek registered a pair of assists in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Ducks.

Voracek found Sean Couturier for the equalizer in the first period, and then added the lone helper on Kevin Hayes' overtime winner. The 30-year-old saw his four-game point streak end in Saturday's loss to the Sharks, but he took little time to get back on the scoresheet. Voracek has 29 points (eight goals, 21 assists) in 39 contests.