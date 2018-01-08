Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Sets up two goals in win
Voracek contributed a pair of helpers in Sunday's win over the Sabres.
That's a three-game point streak for Voracek, who has racked up seven assists in his last five games. The 28-year-old is having a fantastic season and is now up to eight goals and 51 points in 42 games. His top-six role and power-play production make him a well-rounded fantasy asset.
