The Flyers placed Voracek (COVID-19 protocols) on non-roster injured reserve Thursday, per CapFriendly.

Voracek is expected to miss at least the next two games due to him residing on the protocol list, so his move will open up a roster spot. The 31-year-old has enjoyed a solid start to the season, earning nine assists and 12 points across 13 games. He'll look to suit up in Wednesday's matchup against the Rangers, but he'll need to be added back to the roster in order to do so.