Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Silent through three games
Voracek has zero points with a minus-1 rating and seven shots on net in the first three games of the season.
The Flyers added Kevin Hayes to their top line this season with Claude Giroux and Voracek, and the group has been slow to develop chemistry. Giroux and Hayes are also off to slow starts with one point each. Voracek has reached 20 goals and 60 points in three straight seasons; there's nothing from the first three games to suggest that streak is in serious jeopardy.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.