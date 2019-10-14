Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Silent through three games

Voracek has zero points with a minus-1 rating and seven shots on net in the first three games of the season.

The Flyers added Kevin Hayes to their top line this season with Claude Giroux and Voracek, and the group has been slow to develop chemistry. Giroux and Hayes are also off to slow starts with one point each. Voracek has reached 20 goals and 60 points in three straight seasons; there's nothing from the first three games to suggest that streak is in serious jeopardy.