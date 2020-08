Voracek posted an assist in Friday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens in Game 6.

Voracek recorded the secondary helper on Michael Raffl's second-period tally, which ultimately counted as the game-winner. In this postseason, Voracek has been a point-per-game player, with four goals and four helpers in eight outings. The winger has added 17 shots on goal, a plus-3 rating and 20 PIM.