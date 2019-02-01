Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Snags two helpers in OT win
Voracek picked up two assists in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over Boston.
He has seven assists in his last seven games. While he won't deliver a point-per-game like he did last season, Voracek is on pace to deliver close to 70 points. That's solid fantasy production on any squad.
