Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Surprise scratch Sunday

Voracek (lower body) was absent from warmups and won't play in Sunday's game versus the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

It's unclear where Voracek suffered this injury, but the condition finds him at a bad time since he's on a four-game, nine-point streak. According to Bill Meltzer of NHL.com, Voracek is considered day-to-day. The Flyers only have 11 other healthy forwards on the roster, so they'll have to roll with seven defensemen. Ryan Hartman is expected to bump up to the second line in Voracek's place.