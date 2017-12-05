Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Tacks on three more helpers

Voracek recorded three assists, three shots and a plus-3 rating during Monday's 5-2 win over Calgary.

Voracek is now up to seven goals and 26 assists through 27 games, and this was also his 12th multi-point showing of the campaign. While fantasy owners would love to see an uptick in goals, it's difficult to complain about Voracek's production. He's locked in as a go-to asset.