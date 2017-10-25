Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Tacks on two more helpers

Voracek collected two assists during Tuesday's 6-2 loss to Anaheim.

The veteran winger now has 12 assists and 29 shots through the first nine games of the season. It's a strong start for Voracek, but gamers sure would love to see him start marking the goals column. With an average of 18:46 of ice time per game (4:15 of power-play time), Voracek projects to continue providing consistent offense, and it's only a matter of time before his high shot volume leads to a goal.