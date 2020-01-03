Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Third straight two-assist game

Voracek notched two assists in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Golden Knights.

With the pair of helpers, Voracek reached the 25-assist mark this season. The winger has added eight goals for 33 points in 41 contests. Voracek is right in line to match the 66 points he had in 2018-19 -- that's plenty for fantasy owners to work with if he can keep a steady pace.