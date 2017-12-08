Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Three assists Thursday

Voracek dished out three helpers -- two on the power play -- in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

Voracek assisted on each of his team's three non-empty net goals, giving him seven helpers in the past three games. The Czech forward submitted a pair of disappointing campaigns after putting up 78 points in 2014-15, but he's rediscovered his elite form from that season with 37 points through 29 games this year.