Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Three-point night in win over Hawks

Voracek scored a goal and recorded two assists during Thursday's 3-1 win over Chicago.

This was the eighth multi-point showing of the season for Voracek, and he's now up to four goals, 21 points and 52 shots through 16 games. The veteran winger entered Thursday's contest averaging 19:27 of ice time with 3:39 on the power play, so fantasy owners should continue to roll him out confidently in all settings.