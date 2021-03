Voracek scored the overtime winner and added two power-play assists in Monday's 5-4 victory over the Rangers.

He was the beneficiary of a sloppy outlet pass by New York goalie Keith Kinkaid, handing Voracek a breakaway that he had no trouble converting. The veteran winger has back-to-back multi-point showings, and on the season he's racked up four goals and 21 points through 23 games.