Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Trio of apples in commanding win
Voracek set up three goals -- including a power-play assist -- in Friday's 6-1 win over the Red Wings.
Voracek provided a helper in each period to give him six points over the last four games. Compared to last season, the veteran's ice time has been reduced by over two minutes per game, but Voracek still has a sizeable role on the man advantage to preserve his status as an intriguing fantasy option in most leagues.
