Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Two points in preseason debut

Voracek dialed up an even-strength assist and another on the power play in Monday's 3-1 preseason win over the Islanders.

Voracek ranked fourth in the NHL with 65 apples last campaign, but he's also reached 20 goals in back-to-back years. While the Czech winger is not very accurate (9.2 career shooting percentage), he makes up for it as a high-volume shooter, averaging 230 shots over the last five years in Philly.