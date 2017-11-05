Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Two points snap three-game drought

Voracek snapped a three-game point drought with a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to Colorado.

Voracek sits tied for fourth in the NHL with 18 points (three goals, 15 assists). To this point, Voracek's 81-point season in 2014-15 was seen as an outlier, but he's on track right now to at least equal that. Use him well.