Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Two points snap three-game drought
Voracek snapped a three-game point drought with a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to Colorado.
Voracek sits tied for fourth in the NHL with 18 points (three goals, 15 assists). To this point, Voracek's 81-point season in 2014-15 was seen as an outlier, but he's on track right now to at least equal that. Use him well.
More News
-
Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Continues to shine•
-
Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Records second consecutive multi-point game•
-
Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Tacks on two more helpers•
-
Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Assist machine•
-
Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Collects two assists in loss•
-
Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Protected by Flyers•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...