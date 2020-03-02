Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Two PP helpers in win
Voracek recorded two power-play assists in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.
The two teams combined for six power-play goals, and Voracek was right in the middle of the Flyers' success with the man advantage. The veteran winger has a goal and nine points over the last six games, as he closes in on his fourth straight 60-point campaign.
