Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Two PP helpers in win

Voracek recorded two power-play assists in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

The two teams combined for six power-play goals, and Voracek was right in the middle of the Flyers' success with the man advantage. The veteran winger has a goal and nine points over the last six games, as he closes in on his fourth straight 60-point campaign.

