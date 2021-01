Voracek registered a goal on his only shot in a 3-2 overtime win over the Islanders.

Voracek opened the scoring just under four minutes into the game, finishing off a beautiful give-and-go with Scott Laughton. The goal, his second of the year, extended Voracek's point streak to six games, his longest since the 2018-19 campaign. The 31-year-old has 10 points in nine games overall this season.