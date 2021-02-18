Voracek (COVID-19 protocols) will miss the next two games, including Sunday's special clash with the Bruins in Lake Tahoe, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

There was hope that Voracek would be able to return Thursday against the Rangers, but the veteran winger will indeed sit out a while longer. His next chance to suit up will arrive next Wednesday for another battle with the Blueshirts. Voracek remains highly productive in the attacking zone, as he's compiled three goals and nine helpers through 13 contests.