Voracek (undisclosed) won't be available for Saturday's round-robin finale against the Lightning.

The Flyers won't be releasing any details regarding the specific nature or severity of Voracek's undisclosed issue, so we'll likely have to wait for Game 1 of the next round for another update on his status. The 30-year-old winger picked up an assist while averaging 18:02 of ice time through Philadelphia's first two round-robin games.