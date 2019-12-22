Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Another two-goal game

Van Riemsdyk scored two goals Saturday in a 5-4 shootout win over Ottawa.

He got lucky on the second one -- his centering pass went off the defender's skate and into the net. Van Riemsdyk is on a real roll right now -- he has four goals in his last two games and six in five. The best snipers deliver in bunches and that's exactly what JVR is doing. Make sure he's in your lineup while he's this hot.