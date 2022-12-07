Van Riemsdyk (finger) will be activated off injured reserve and return to action Wednesday against Washington, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Van Riemsdyk got off to an excellent start to the season before missing 20 games with a broken finger, picking up two goals and five points while posting a plus-5 rating through the first six games of the campaign. He's expected to return to a prominent role Wednesday, skating on the third line and second power-play unit versus the Capitals.