Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Carries offense in loss

Van Riemsdyk scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

The veteran winger has been running hot or cold lately. JVR has three multi-point efforts in his last eight games, but was held off the scoresheet entirely in four others, giving him five goals and 11 points through 18 games on the season. As long as van Riemsdyk can avoid further breakdowns -- he's already missed 16 games with a lower-body injury -- he should be able to provide solid scoring numbers on one of the Flyers' top two lines.