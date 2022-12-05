Van Riemsdyk (finger) has been cleared for contact but is still working his way back into the lineup. The forward told reporters, "Day-by-day, I feel like I'm getting better. Pretty close to getting back in the game," per Bill Meltzer of NHL.com.

Van Riemsdyk has been out of action for the previous 19 contests due to his finger injury but could be back soon. Prior to getting hurt, the New Jersey native recorded five points in six games and could give the Flyers some much-needed reinforcements to their injury-plagued forward group.