Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Collects first two points of year
Van Riemsdyk scored a goal on two shots and added an assist with two PIM in Thursday's 4-1 win over Chicago.
Van Riemsdyk, a 27-goal man a year ago, is one of several key Philadelphia forwards struggling offensively so far this year, so his two-point outing had two be a welcome sight for the Flyers. In fact, they were his first two points of the season. Van Riemsdyk had averaged 31 goals over the previous three seasons so it's hard to believe his early-season slump would last much longer. Consider scooping him up if his original owner had already lost patience and cut him.
