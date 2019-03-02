Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Comes up big in New Jersey
Van Riemsdyk scored two goals, one on the power play, and added an assist in Friday's 6-3 win over the Devils.
The outburst extended his point streak to four games, and JVR now has six goals and 12 points in 14 games since the beginning of February. The Flyers have been making a desperate playoff push, and while it will probably fall short, the veteran winger should remain an integral part of whatever success they have over the season's final month.
