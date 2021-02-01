Van Riemsdyk dished out three assists and was plus-3 in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.

Van Riemsdyk drew the primary assist on each of Joel Farabee's three goals, helping the 20-year-old collect his first NHL hat trick. Van Riemsdyk also pushed his point streak to four games, a stretch in which he's put up two goals and five assists. It's worth noting that the 31-year-old hasn't registered a single shot on goal in any of his last three contests, but he remains fantasy viable as long as he's piling up assists.