Van Riemsdyk collected two assists with three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Devils.

Van Riemsdyk entered the night stuck in a four-game point drought -- his longest such skid of the year -- but broke loose with assists on a pair of Sean Couturier goals in the third period. The 31-year-old van Riemsdyk has a team-leading 31 points in 31 games, putting him well within range of the 40 he put up in 66 contests in 2019-20.