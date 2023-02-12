Van Riemsdyk scored a goal in a 4-3 loss to Seattle on Sunday.
Van Riemsdyk found the back of the net at 3:33 of the second period to tie the game at 2-2. He has nine goals and 22 points in 35 contests in 2022-23. Van Riemsdyk was held off the scoresheet in his previous five games.
