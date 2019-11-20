Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Extends pointless streak to five

Van Riemsdyk posted zero points with one shot on goal in a 5-2 loss against the Panthers on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old failed to score a point for the fifth straight game, but maybe even worse, he received under 13 minutes of ice time. Van Riemsdyk has failed to reach 13 minutes in playing time twice in the last five games. It's too early to tell if his scoring is down because of his ice time is decreasing or if he's receiving less playing time because of his performance, but this is something worth monitoring. He has four goals and nine points with 64 shots on net in 21 games this season.