Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Facing extended absence
Van Riemsdyk will be out 5-6 weeks due to a lower-body injury.
Although the club has not officially placed Van Riemsdyk on injured reserve, fantasy owners can expect the move to be made soon. With the winger sidelined, Jordan Weal figures to slot into his spot on the third line, while Oskar Lindblom would seem the most likely candidate to take over on the second power-play unit. At minimum van Riemsdyk will miss 15 games, although it certainly could be longer.
