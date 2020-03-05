Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Facing roughly six-week recovery

Van Riemsdyk will require around six weeks to recover from a broken finger, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Van Riemsdyk's timeline has come into focus and it will officially put an end to his 2019-20 regular season. He could return to action in the postseason should the Flyers make it through the first round, and possibly a bit earlier if he can beat the expected timeline. In any event, van Riemsdyk should be safe to drop in the majority of redraft leagues.