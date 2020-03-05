Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Facing roughly six-week recovery
Van Riemsdyk will require around six weeks to recover from a broken finger, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Van Riemsdyk's timeline has come into focus and it will officially put an end to his 2019-20 regular season. He could return to action in the postseason should the Flyers make it through the first round, and possibly a bit earlier if he can beat the expected timeline. In any event, van Riemsdyk should be safe to drop in the majority of redraft leagues.
More News
-
Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Slated for 4-6 week absence•
-
Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Suffers broken hand•
-
Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Sustains potentially serious injury•
-
Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Sets up score Tuesday•
-
Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Four-game, seven-point streak•
-
Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Two points in Monday's win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.