Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Finally warming up in new uniform
Van Riemsdyk put up two assists in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to Tampa Bay.
He actually has six points (two goals, four assists) in his last five games. Van Riemsdyk finally seems to be warming up in orange and black. He might be on the wire in a few too many leagues. If so, JVR should be yours.
