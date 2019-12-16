Play

Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Finishes loss with two points

Van Riemsdyk scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Jets to finish with two points.

The 30-year-old winger is up to 17 points, including six in six games in the month of December, in 33 contests. Van Riemsdyk's power-play assist was impressive considering he saw just 17 seconds of ice time with the man advantage Sunday.

