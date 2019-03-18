Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Forces overtime with late goal

Van Riemsdyk scored his 25th goal of the season deep in the third period of a 2-1 overtime win versus the Penguins.

It's better late than never, as the goal provided an opportunity for center Sean Couturier to strike with 3.4 seconds left in the extra frame for the win. Van Riemsdyk has five goals in his last three goals, and he's fired 13 shots on goal in that span. Overall, the winger has earned 42 points in 56 games with 133 shots. There's no better time of the year for van Riemsdyk to find his scoring touch.