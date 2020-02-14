Play

Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Four-game, seven-point streak

Van Riemsdyk had a goal and two assists in a 6-2 win over the Panthers on Thursday.

Don't look now, but JVR is on a four-game, seven-point scoring streak that includes three goals. Van Riemsdyk's feet aren't getting any faster, but his hands are as good as they've ever been. Check your wire -- he might be out there.

More News
Our Latest Stories