Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Four-game, seven-point streak
Van Riemsdyk had a goal and two assists in a 6-2 win over the Panthers on Thursday.
Don't look now, but JVR is on a four-game, seven-point scoring streak that includes three goals. Van Riemsdyk's feet aren't getting any faster, but his hands are as good as they've ever been. Check your wire -- he might be out there.
