Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Fuels win Saturday

Van Riemsdyk scored an even-strength goal, and dished out an even-strength assist in Saturday's 5-2 win against the Islanders.

Van Riemsdyk was able to collect his 12th multi-point effort this campaign, and now has 37 points in 52 games. He's been even hotter as of late, collecting nine points in his past 10 games. With 2:32 of average power-play time this season, more success could be on the way for the 29-year-old.