Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Fuels win Saturday
Van Riemsdyk scored an even-strength goal, and dished out an even-strength assist in Saturday's 5-2 win against the Islanders.
Van Riemsdyk was able to collect his 12th multi-point effort this campaign, and now has 37 points in 52 games. He's been even hotter as of late, collecting nine points in his past 10 games. With 2:32 of average power-play time this season, more success could be on the way for the 29-year-old.
More News
-
Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Comes up big in New Jersey•
-
Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Playing well in 2019•
-
Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Posts two man-advantage markers•
-
Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Slapped with max fine•
-
Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Playing well as of late•
-
Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Notches fourth career hat trick•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...