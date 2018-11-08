Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Fully practicing

Van Riemsdyk wore a regularly-colored jersey at the Flyers morning skate Thursday reports Adam Kimelman of NHL.com.

The 29-year-old skated Wednesday morning and now he's fully practicing, so clearly van Riemsdyk is progressing along well. When he first sustained his lower-body injury, he was expected to return in the middle of November, and nothing in his recovery process has indicated he won't be back by some point next week. Van Riemsdyk has one assist and one shot in two games this season.