Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Game heating up
Van Riemsdyk netted his 21st goal of the season in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.
He's certainly off his typical pace. But JVR has three points (two goals, one assist) in his last three games and eight, including six goals, in his last nine. He was dropped in a lot of formats. You never know -- Van Riemsdyk may be on your wire.
