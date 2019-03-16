Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Hat trick against old squad
Van Riemsdyk scored three goals in Friday's 7-6 loss to the Maple Leafs.
The veteran winger still has the soft hands he displayed in six seasons with Toronto, as two of his goals came on deflections while JVR was parked in front of the net. He now has 24 goals on the year, nine of which have come in the last 10 games as the Flyers make a desperate push for the playoffs.
