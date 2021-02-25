Van Riemsdyk scored his league-leading seventh power-play goal of the year in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

Van Riemsdyk deposited a backdoor tap-in 4:05 into the second period to give the Flyers a 3-1 lead. It was van Riemsdyk's team-leading ninth goal of the season and tied him for the NHL lead in power-play tallies. The 31-year-old is having a terrific campaign, pacing the Flyers in goals, points (22) and assists (13) after 16 games. He's reached the scoresheet in nine of his last 10 games and has goals in four of his last five.