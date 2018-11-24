Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Looking forward to game gainst Buds

Van Riemsdyk will face his former Maple Leafs team Saturday, marking his first appearance in Toronto since returning to the Flyers in late June, Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com reports.

Van Riemsdyk reportedly has fond memories of his six seasons spent in Toronto, and the net-front scoring winger is anxious for the upcoming contest. "Certainly when the schedule comes out you take a peek at that and see that just because of everything, because of all the time there," he said. "I really loved my time there. It's something you're definitely looking forward to and, to be honest, I'm looking forward to getting past it to help with the moving on process." JVR has three points in four games since returning from a significant lower-body injury on Nov. 15, though all of that offense came last Saturday in a home clash with the Lightning.