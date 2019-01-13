Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: May watch from press box Monday
Van Riemsdyk could sit out of Monday's game versus the Wild due to an undisclosed injury, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Coach Scott Gordon gave van Riemsdyk a 50 percent chance to play after suffering an injury in Saturday's loss to the Devils. He didn't appear hurt by logging 17:01 TOI and his second straight multi-point game, but he may have started feeling the effects Sunday morning. The Flyers will likely recall a forward from AHL Lehigh Valley just in case, and the final verdict on van Riemsdyk's condition should come during warmups.
