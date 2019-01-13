Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Multi-point effort in loss
Van Riemsdyk scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Devils.
The veteran winger teamed up with Sean Couturier to carry the Flyers' offense, giving JVR his second straight two-point performance. He's only got eight goals and 18 points through 29 games, but his spot in the top six in Philly seems secure, and if he can stay healthy he could put together a more impressive second half.
