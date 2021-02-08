Van Riemsdyk and the Flyers won't face off with the Devils on Thursday or Saturday after the league postponed the games, per the NHL release Monday.

Van Riemsdyk will still get to take his seven-game point streak into Washington on Tuesday, but then will get some time to rest up ahead of Sunday's clash with the Rangers. The winger currently leads the team in points (18) and should continue to provide top-end fantasy value.